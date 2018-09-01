Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has clarified which he was reported to have made while speaking at an event organised by the Not Too Young To Run Movement.

Ekweremadu, speaking at the event on Thursday was quoted to have said: “I’m in total touch with my people and that is why if I want to remain in Senate forever, I will.”

The Deputy Senate President on Friday explained through his Facebook that as a mentor to the young people there was a need to start from the grassroots’ before relate closely with their immediate constituencies to achieve their political dreams.

He said, “My advice was taken out of context. I have always seized opportunities of meeting the youth and other aspiring politicians, who consult me on their political ambitions against the erroneous notion that they must have a godfather in Abuja or the party to succeed in politics.

“Much as I played a key role in ensuring that the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill succeeded and even wanted 18 years as age qualification to run for office, I have always advised my mentees that it is erroneous to hope to win elections relying only on the fact that they are young.

“I always advise them to start from somewhere, preferably the grassroots and remain with people even when elected. In my case, I served as Chairman of my age grade association at ten and served so many years as the President of my community’s town union before serving as the pioneer Chairman of my Local Government Area (LGA), etc.

“So, I used the opportunity of the public dialogue themed ‘Youth Candidacy and the Future of Nigeria Beyond 2019’ organised by the Not-Too-Young-To-Run movement to share my personal experience, reiterating that the secret of my political staying power lies in relating closely with my constituents, making myself accessible to them, and ensuring justice and equity in the distribution of opportunities and development projects.

“I said that so long as I continued on this path, my people would always want me to run, ready to re-elect me as many times as I am willing to present myself. This is a verifiable fact.

“This is despite the fact that my town, Mpu, is the smallest in my LGA, and my LGA is the least in Enugu West Senatorial. And that is the more reason I remain humble about it and most grateful to my people, who are my primary employers and above all to God to whom all power belongs, and whose grace has no doubt brought me this far”, the statement added.