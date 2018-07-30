Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has assured his supporters that his current travails in the hands of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government would end in praise.

Ekweremadu said he had absolute faith in God as he had done nothing wrong to warrant the continued harassment by the security agencies and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“So, my hands are clean. But if the EFCC wants me to come and answer that, I am prepared to answer any call from anybody as a responsible citizen. Even at that, I will continue to advocate justice, rule of law, and equity,” he said.

The lawmaker said several attempts had been made to remove him as Deputy Senate President but failed.

Ekweremadu said these when the Archbishop of Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, led a delegation of clergies of Enugu Diocese of the Church on a solidarity visit to his Enugu residence on Sunday evening.

This was made known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja on Monday.

The Deputy Senate President said: “When people say they are not sure there is God, I say, ‘Come, let me tell you my story; when I finish my story, you will know whether there is God or not’ My story is one of those that establish actually that there is God. So, what you see now will also pass because there is no battle that God cannot fight for me.

“There have been several attempts to remove me as the Deputy President of the Senate, but, I am not worried because it is God that gives power and it is only Him that can take it.”

Ekweremadu pointed out that he had never been in a position to manage public finances or award contracts all through his political career.