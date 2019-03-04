



Sen. Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, the factional leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, said they dumped the party because it has lost its popular appeal among the people.

Doguwa, along with other members of the party’s Executive Council defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) five days to the governorship and state Assembly elections.

He said at a news briefing on Monday in Kano, I that the PDP as an opposition platform had lost its steam, because all its major stakeholders have been sidelined.

“The influence of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kano has been strongly weakened in the face of the persistent war of attrition against those that are supposed to be carried along.

“Those who are supposed to be highly recognized for internal cohesion to prevail are not being carried along, “ he said.

According to him, lack of unity and sincerity of purpose were also responsible for the current mess rocking the top echelon of the party in the state.

He explained that the party’s goal of achieving greater success would never be feasible and realistic with dictatorship.

Doguwa said as a prominent political figure who had been in PDP since its inception, he had on other option than to defect as a way of venting spleen.

“Since the time the governorship flag bearer came on board, we were never contacted by him on how to go about the business.

“All we know is that, every decision taken must reflect our interest as part of the requirement for internal democracy which was not respected by the so-called party hierarchy.

“It’s a bad omen for democracy, the PDP has completely lost focus and direction, as being portrayed by the cavalier attitude of those who are supposed to be honest, sincere and upright in their conduct.

“We have lost our populist appeal in all the 44 Local Government Areas of Kano State: we are leaving the PDP because the party is now in a fix,” he added.

Doguwa predicted landslide victory for Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and all other APC candidates on Saturday, as the APC is reaping from the rot permeating the PDP in the state.

“With the key figures defecting at the eleventh hour, the party (PDP) is on the road to extinction in the state. ” he predicted.