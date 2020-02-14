<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Senator Douye Diri, governor-elect of Bayelsa State has promised to work toward enhancing the unity of Bayelsans through the reconciliation of various segments of the fragmented state with aim to foster development in the state.

Consequently he declared shortly after collecting his certificate of return, that a reconciliation committee will be named to that effect on assumption of office.

Senator Diri who gave gratitude to Almighty God for making the victory possible also applauded the judiciary which he said God used to accomplish his desire for Bayelsa state.

“I want to appreciate the chairman, commissioners and all other staffers of INEC. I will not forget those who God have used for us to be here today; the judiciary which is the last hope of the common man. We pray and hope God will heal our land Bayelsa, heal Nigeria.

“For us, God has taken us a long and winding road, and he has taught us lessons of reconciliation, lessons of love”.

Earlier Professor Mahmood had explained decision of INEC to issue the Bayelsa state Governor-elect, saying that it is in compliance with the judgement of the Supreme Court which disqualified the APC deputy candidate, Biobarakumo Degi-Eremienyo, vitiating the joint ticket of the APC.

By the ruling of the Supreme Court, he said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is deemed not to have fielded any candidate in the November 16 Governorship election in Bayelsa state, as votes cast on its behalf have been voided.





He said: “The Commission has received the Certified true Copy (CTC) of the judgement of the apex court which disqualified the Deputy Governorship candidate and vitiated the joint ticket of the party earlier declared winner in the electron.

“The Court also ordered the Commission to “…declare as winner of the Governorship election in Bayelsa State the candidate with the highest number of lawful votes cast with the requisite constitution (or geographical spread)“.

“In compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court. the Commission met this morning and reviewed the result of the election which 45 political parties contested.

The INEC boss further explained that “without the votes scored by the All Progressives Congress (APC). “whose candidates were deemed not to have participated in the election. the total number of lawful and valid Votes cast during the election now stand at 146,999”

He said candidate of the PDP scored 143,172 out of 146,999 lawful votes cast, which was 25% of the total lawful votes cast in all the eight Local Government Areas of the State. The second party Accord Party, polled 1339. He the difference between PDP and Accord Party is 141,833

“Consequently. Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewhrudiakpo of the PDP are hereby declared winners and returned elected as Governor and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State respectively”.