The senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba, Sunday said he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of lack of equity, justice and fairness to members.

He also said the ruling APC would lose 10 northern states in the 2019 general election.

Speaking with select journalists at his residence in Sokoto, Danbaba maintained that the APC-led federal government had derailed from its mandate and failed to meet the yearnings of Nigerians.

According to him, he has no other option that to leave the ruling party because of lack of inclusiveness and the quest for the survival of democracy in the country.

Danbaba posited that he was compelled to leave the party because of the failure of the party leadership to address their grievances.

He lamented that the APC had failed to address the three core issues of security, economy and corruption which prompted Nigerians voting it to power in 2015.

“I left the APC to join the PDP because the leadership of the party has derailed and ignored the advice of members, despite all our efforts to salvage the situation. I also consulted my constituency before doing so.

“Whatever affects Nigeria affects all Nigerians. We campaigned on three cardinal issues of security, economy and corruption in 2015 based on the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari but unfortunately there is no improvement on the three issues.

“I can confidently tell you that I was safer in 2015 than today. I used to buy one bag of rice 7,000 but today it is N15,000. The economy was better managed three years ago than now. In fact, the ongoing fight against corruption by the present administration is selective.

“I am the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army and I know how much that had been expended on security in the country. We are facing security challenges in Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and many states and people are being killed.

“No strategy has been adopted to tackle security. Villagers in Zamfara are now running to local government headquarters. So, the situation is getting worse in the country,” he said.

He noted that President Buhari was being misled by people that surrounded him for their personal benefits.

Danbaba said the PDP would take over 10 northern states in the forthcoming election.

“The stronghold of APC is in the north. PDP will soon take over Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Sokoto States in 2019. The balance of power is now tilted in favour of the PDP,” he said.

The lawmaker emphasised that the party leadership dissipated its energy in fighting perceived enemies rather than striving hard to meet the yearning and aspiration of Nigerians.

He also accused the party leadership of persecuting the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, thereby derailing from its core mandate of meeting the yearnings of the people.

“The ongoing fight against corruption is selective because the Code of Conduct Tribunal had no jurisdiction to take Saraki to court.

“Saraki offended the powers that be and they are determined to send him to prison. We did not envisage such kind of vendetta when we worked for APC in 2015. We expected that the party will meet the aspiration of Nigerians but it failed to do so,” Danbaba added.