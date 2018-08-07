Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has alleged that the heavy presence of security operatives at the National Assembly complex on Tuesday is to intimidate lawmakers and enable the impeachment of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing Bayelsa East in an interview on a Channels TV programme, claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers are planning to appoint Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President.

“The front gate has been blocked by DSS and police. The plan is to allow APC senators entry. Senators who will install Akpabio as the Senate President and impeach Saraki and Ekweremadu,” Murray Bruce said.

He, however, noted that the plot by the APC lawmakers will not stand noting that the PDP has majority members. He said the PDP lawmakers would resist any attempt by the APC senators to effect any leadership change in the Senate.

Murray-Bruce said they would make sure that countries like the US, Canada, The United Kingdom, among others revoke the visas of Senator Akpabio and his cohorts as well as their wives and children.

“It can’t stand. They do not have the numbers. I have been in touch with Britain, Canada, and requested from the management that the visa of Akpabio and all the other senators involved in this be revoked.

“So that their request to go to London, Washington, Paris, Berlin will be revoked.”

He further lamented about the heavy presence of security operatives at the National Assembly claiming that they were sponsored by APC senators.

“What they are doing is illegal. What they are doing is against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This makes no sense,” he said.

Murray-Bruce then said lawmakers breaking the law will be exposed so that the world will know what they are doing.