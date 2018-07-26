Ben Murray-Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, says Dino Melaye, his Kogi west counterpart, has been kidnapped.

The Bayelsa senator said the younger brother of Melaye informed him about the development, which cannot be verified.

Murray-Bruce quoted his colleague’s younger brother as saying a car blocked the vehicle in which Melaye was travelling in while the senator was overpowered and forced into a Toyota Sienna.

The development comes 24 hours after a court in Abuja granted the lawmaker a N5 million bail after the police arraigned him for attempted suicide.

Melaye is among the over 50 federal legislators who pulled out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.