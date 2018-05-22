The Senator representing Ondo North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris to investigate last Saturday’s attack on some journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Sen. Boroffice, who is the Chairman, Senate committee on Science and Technology also tasked the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, to ensure that necessary machinery are put in motion to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums who attacked the journalists while performing their lawful duties.

The Senator, who paid a solidarity visit to the secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Akure, on Monday, expressed worry over the spate of violence in the state.

Boroffice who tasked the Police and other security agencies in the state to ensure that the hoodlums who perpetrated the devilish act do not go unpunished, stressed that “the hoodlums who attacked innocent journalists should be brought to justice. This is when Nigerians can restore their confidence in our security agencies.’

He continued, “Violence has returned to the state unlike before. We now witness violent clash almost every day since Governor Rotimi Akeredolu took over the affairs of the state. This is unfortunate and those sponsoring violence in the state must be called to order in the interest of peace.”

The senator, who condemned the attack, sympathised with the injured journalists and wish them quick recovery as they recuperate.

However, he assured that “days of impunity and tyranny are numbered in Ondo State. Peace will soon return to the state by the grace of God.

Those who believe in thugery will soon leave and men of peace will take over the reins of government. Very soon, Journalists will be able to operate freely in Ondo State without hindrance or attack from any quarter.”

It would be recalled that some Journalists including Damisi Ojo of The Nation, Bamigbola Gbolagunte of The Sun, Olumide Abudu of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and James Sowole of This Day were attacked and injured during the parallel congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Akure on Saturday.