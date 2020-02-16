<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ahead of the October 10 Governorship election in Ondo state, the Senator representing Ondo North District, Prof Ajayi Boroffice, at the weekend said the Unity Group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) will present a consensus governorship aspirant for primaries.

Boroffice, who is also the Deputy Senate Leader, spoke on Saturday in Akure during an empowerment for women in Ondo Central and South Senatorial Districts.

The Unity Group of APC is an aggrieved forum formed as a result of the last governorship primary that produced Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the party flagbearer in 2017.

Boroffice said: “We in Unity Group of APC in Ondo State will have one person to vie for primaries.

“It may be Chief Olusola Oke, Jimi Odimayo, Ife Oyedele, Olusegun Abraham, Bukola Adetula or anybody in the group since we have a common goal of presenting credible candidate for the party in the coming election.”





He however urged the women to remain resolute and firm to the party, saying that better days would soon come.

His words: “Since past elections, these women have been marginalised and devoid of benefits of the dividend of democracy because they have in my support.

“We have decided to empower them, though they are not from my senatorial districts, if others do not remember you for your efforts in the party, I do remember your support.

“Four women from each local government area of Ondo Central and South Senatorial Districts are picked to receive N50,000 each while two women from each local government area of the districts are picked to receive grinding machine each,” he said.

Boroffice appealed to the beneficiaries to make use of the empowerments judiciously.

He promised to monitor the beneficiaries in order to ensure optimal use of the empowerment.

Former deputy governor Ali Olanusi urged the party supporters to remain hopeful.