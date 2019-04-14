<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Senator representing Ondo North District in the National Assembly, Ajayi Boroffice, has accused the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, of masterminding the petition against his emergence as lawmaker-elect at the election tribunal for Ondo State.

A petition had been filed before the tribunal for the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over absence of its logo on the ballot papers used for Ondo North senatorial election which Boroffice won on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Though the petition was withdrawn last week, Boroffice in a statement yesterday by his Press Secretary, Kayode Fakuyi accused Governor Akeredolu of sponsoring the petition through his defeated anointed candidate in the election, Tunji Abayomi.

The statement claimed that MPN did not sponsor any candidate for Ondo North senatorial election conducted on February 23.

It said, “this fact is contained in Form CFO 002 C (II) that was signed by both the National Chairman and National Secretary of MPN. The form CF 002 C (II) was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 18th of October, 2018.

“This fact also explains the absence of MPN’s logo on the ballot papers used for Ondo North senatorial election.

“Secondly, MPN did not actually file petition against INEC and Senator Boroffice. It was the senatorial candidate of Action Alliance (AA) for Ondo North, Tunji Abayomi, who sponsored the case on behalf of MPN without the authorisation of the National leadership of MPN.

“Instructively, Abayomi of the AA could not have sponsored the case without the support of his political leader, Governor Akeredolu.

“From the above-stated facts, it is clear Akeredolu did not play any such role like role of arbiter in the resolution of the MPN to discontinue a case that was initiated and instituted on its behalf without its authorisation.”