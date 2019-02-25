



Sen. Ajayi Boroffice representing Ondo North Senatorial District said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Feb. 23 election due to division in the state party structure.

Boroffice, a member of APC, stated this on Monday in Akure when speaking with newsmen on the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led the election over the ruling APC in National Assembly election according to the result released by INEC in the state.

PDP won 11 out of the 18 local governments in the state

Ajayi said: “APC lost Saturday election in Ondo State to PDP because APC has dysfunctional party structure in the state which is not effective.

“Then, we have a bipolar party which is one side AA and another is authentic APC.

“It is like the house divided against itself and that really affected the party in the election.

“I have mixed feelings in sense that we lost to PDP and it is unfortunate.

“However, the good side is that, I won the election and three members of House of Representatives in my district and our presidential candidate also won.

“But the fact that we lost two senatorial seats to PDP is bad,” he said.

The lawmaker also said that his victory in the poll was caused by people-oriented projects he executed in the senatorial district.

“I won because people are behind me and if you go there, you will see projects I did and brought there.

“People know that I am committed to their welfare and they decided to give their votes to me despite all odds.”

Boroffice applauded INEC and security agencies for the level playing ground, fairness and equal treatment for all candidates.

“INEC did very well and I also give credit to security agencies for not allowing any intimidation, because there was no any foul play in the election.”