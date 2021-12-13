Senator Bamidele: Mode of primaries won’t stop my governorship ambition

Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed confidence that direct or indirect primary will not stop him from becoming governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti state in 2022.

Bamidele made this known while the Ekiti Concerned Professionals led by Lekan Ajisafe presented an expression of interest nomination cheque to him in Abuja, he said he is coming on board with something unusual.

He said, “As to my own aspirations in Ekiti, I have no doubt that whether it is direct primary or it is indirect primary you know I stand a good chance by the grace of God to win the primary, I know that I am loved by the people of Ekiti state and I know that my own aspiration goes beyond pasting posters on the walls in Ekiti because I am a poster that is already posted on the minds of the people of Ekiti state.

“And I’m looking forward to a very decent governorship race, a race that is popular, a race that is decent, a race that is driven by ideas and on issues and a race that is violence-free.

“We have in place a governor who is well educated, who is respected by all, who understands the language of democracy and development, who I also know will ensure that there is an atmosphere for everybody to aspire and I believe that Ekiti has become a cynosure of all eyes in this country and a lot of people are interested in what is about to happen in Ekiti.”

He added that the signing of the Electoral Act (Amendment Bill) which contains direct primary is not about the National Assembly or President Muhammadu Buhari, but it is about Nigerians who are yearning for free and fair elections.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary said, “At the end of the day, it is not about the national assembly or any individual or institution.

“It is about the people of Nigeria. Our democracy, the survival of same and growth of same.

“It’s about moving Nigeria forward, those who felt strongly about the idea of putting a clause in our proposed electoral bill to guarantee direct primaries as a method of choosing candidates of political parties meant well for the country.

“Some of those who are trying to oppose it, some of them also have logical arguments. Regardless of who posited what, who was opposed to what, the national assembly has passed a bill in that regard, and the bill is waiting presidential assent, I want to believe that the President also means very well for Nigeria, he will take a decision he believes is in the best interest of Nigerians and he believes in the best interest of our democracy and whatever decision he decides, he chooses to take, I’m sure he will also back it up with reasons which Nigerians will also look into.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the group described Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as a tested hand who they are confident will move the state forward considering his experience in Legislative, Judiciary and Executive arms of government.