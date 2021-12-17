Senator Balogun: APC not a threat to PDP, Governor Makinde’s reelection

Senator Kola Balogun, a lawmaker representing Oyo South senatorial district in the National Assembly has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state does not constitute a threat to Governor Seyi Makinde or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Balogun said if Makinde can defeat the APC which was then the ruling party in Oyo state in the 2019 governorship election, he will even inflict more electoral defeat on them in 2023 given the laudable achievements he has recorded in less than three years in office.

Describing Makinde as a tested and trusted leader, Balogun said “APC in Oyo state as a threat to Makinde? The answer is no. I say so because when APC was in government in Oyo state, when they had a sitting governor who was said to be powerful, Makinde came and defeated them. That was when he had not had a chance to create trust between himself and the public. Now we are talking about when he is been there for over two years and there has been this trust between him and the public”.

“Whether you are governor or senator or any public office you find yourself, the best thing you should do is to work very hard in the first two years and build that confidence. That is what Governor Makinde has done. He is tested and trusted”.

“The current crop of APC leaders in Oyo state has not come up with anything different from the agenda of recent past. Each time you hear them talk, they still make reference to their performance which Governor Makinde has dwarfed. For anyone that would want to come up with any serious attempt to dislodge a performing governor like Seyi Makinde, you have come up with something different and new”.

Speaking further, Balogun said the people of Oyo will not want to return to APC given their experiences in the hands of the party when it held sway as the ruling party for eight years.

“The people of Oyo state will not forget in a hurry the experience they had under the eight years of APC administration. It was all about politics of pain and root canal policies. But God has been so kind to them and gave them this governor who is not only performing but also a humble, kind-hearted, and listening leader. I am sure they will not want to go back to APC rule”.

“So, I don’t see APC as a threat. I am sure they know it. They are currently in crisis but even if they are united, they cannot constitute a threat to PDP in Oyo state”.