Sen. Ahmad Babba-Kaita (Katsina North) says he has covered the 12 local government areas of his district in the provision of constituency projects.

He said the developmental projects executed in the LGAs were in the areas of health, power supply, roads and empowerment among others.

The senator made this known through his Senior Legislative Aide, Malam Lawal Shinku, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State.

Babba-Kaita added that among the projects were 26 boreholes, 26 blocks of classrooms and 12 child and maternal health centres provided in rural areas.

“We have covered the twelve local government areas of the district with projects,” he said, adding that drugs and mattresses were recently released to Daura, Ingawa and Maiadua general hospitals for the use of indigent patients.

According to him, efforts are also on to upgrade power supply to Daura, while the second phase of Daura township roads project will soon be completed.

The senator commended people of the area for their cooperation, understanding and support especially the overwhelming victory recorded by the APC in the last general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Katsina north senatorial district comprise Daura, Sandamu, Maiadua, Baure, Zango, Mani, Mashi, Ingawa, Kusada, Kankia, Dutsi and Bindawa LGAs.