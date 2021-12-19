Senator Ayu: Nigeria in war situation, no one can sleep with eyes closed

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorcha Ayu has equated what is happening in the country to a war situation.

Noting that none can sleep with eyes open or closed, the PDP National Chairman added that the level of insecurity in the country under the watch of a retired general is threatening the unity and existence of this country.

Speaking at the weekend with newsmen, Ayu said, “we are virtually in a war situation in Nigeria today. We are fighting bandits. We are fighting kidnappers, we are fighting all sorts of bandits and extremists who are killing raping our mothers and daughters.

“None of you can sleep with your eyes open or closed because you are always wondering whether you are going to make it to the next day. You have to keep on highlighting these problems because the government has the fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“We have a retired General as President and we taught these things will improve. We don’t need to talk as a political party or as an opposition, but you know exactly what is happening in our country is threatening even the very unity and existence of our country. I think you need accurate reporting of the events, which are not very glorious.”

Ayu, who was at the meeting with newsmen in a company of members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), described he practised journalism at a younger age.

Challenging journalists not to be deterred by the risks around the journalism profession, the former President of the Senate explained how the founding fathers in the profession risk their lives while fighting the military junta to ensure that democracy was returned to the country.

“What we’ve fought against all along in this country is we don’t want any institutionalized dictatorship. We want a country where people should be free to express their views, go about their business. And I believe the Nigerian media from history right from the time of independence has played a very very glorious role. They fought for independence. They sustained that fight, even during the military takeover, some have lost their lives.

“If you remember the Dele Giwas. They lost their lives to what they believed in for the love of the profession. I call on you to be courageous to follow in the footsteps of your forefathers in the profession. You will definitely make sacrifices.

“We have to educate not only Nigerians but also the international community, with your accurate reporting, of what we are trying to do as a party because it is only an informed electorate that makes right choices.

“We believe we are here to offer Nigerians an alternative to what is going on today. But I think in the first 16 years, we were here, we did let’s say 100 or 90 per cent, but we’re much more determined to do better than what we did before.”

The chairman called for more interaction with the media, saying that the party under his watch is determined to improve on the security situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Ayu, in a statement, has congratulated Hon. Abdel-Majid Adesegun Adekoya for winning the “the Most Outstanding Member of the House of Representatives Award” in Ogun State for the second consecutive year.

Adekoya, the Deputy House Minority Whip, is representing Ijebu North/ Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency and is the only lawmaker in the State or National Assemblies elected on the platform of the PDP from Ogun state.

He beat eight APC lawmakers from the state in the online poll conducted by an online newspaper, Amebo News Hub TV. The poll ran for seven days from 7th to 14th, Dec 2021.

Commenting on the award, Ayu said although PDP lawmakers were doing well in the National Assembly, it was incumbent upon them to double their efforts at making laws that would enhance good governance in the country.

He, therefore, urged other PDP lawmakers both in the National Assembly and in state legislatures to see Hon. Adekoya’s consecutive victories as a feat worthy of emulation.

Ayu promised the support of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to all lawmakers elected on its platform. He enjoined them to brace up for the task of mobilizing Nigerians for the party’s victories in the forthcoming guber-elections in Osun and Ekiti states as well as the 2023 general elections.