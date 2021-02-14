



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections in Enugu State, Sen. Ayogu Eze says he remains a loyal member of the party.

Eze disclosed this on Sunday during the revalidation of his membership of the APC in Umu Ozzi Ward 7, Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state.

The former Chairman, Senate Committee on Information said that the exercise had cleared every doubt about where his loyalty laid.

“This exercise identifies where I belong if anybody is in doubt. Anybody who thinks otherwise is being deceived.

“I brought my wife to also register with the APC to show that we are not divided,” he said.

Eze called on members of his ward and constituents to identify with the party as the only true platform that would take them to their desired destination.

He said that the infrastructural developments and social safety nets by the current administration were pointers to what the people would expect in the coming years.

According to him, the ongoing second Niger bridge construction, road projects and other infrastructural developments in the South East are significant feats by the Federal Government.





Ayogu also said that the recent approval for the citing of a Federal Polytechnic in Igbo-Etiti, Enugu State was evidence of the good intentions of the APC led Federal Government for Enugu State.

“There are a lot of interventions by this administration in the South East in general and Enugu State in particular. Our people should embrace the APC and support it in subsequent elections,” Eze said.

Earlier, the Chairman, APC revalidation and registration of members in the state, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina commended the smooth take off of the exercise in the area.

Zwingina said that the exercise was sanctioned by Article 9(4) of the APC Constitution.

He said that the first registration exercise was done in a hurry when the party was newly formed, adding that those who had come of political age now had the opportunity to register.

He called on civil servants to register with the APC, adding that the Constitution of Nigeria did not circumscribe the rights of civil servants to register with any political party.