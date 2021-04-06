



Senator representing Kwara South at the National Assembly, Lola Ashiru, yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has surmounted its leadership crisis.

Ashiru noted that the crisis was as a result of the struggle for the control of the party between the erstwhile APC executives led by Hon Bashir Bolairnwa and the state government.

The federal lawmaker spoke with newsmen on the sideline of a book launch in Ilorin, the state capital.

The book titled ‘Twenty-one (21) political lies in Nigeria,’ was written by an APC chieftain in the state, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo.





Ashiru added: “There is nothing irreconcilable in the differences. I have been in this game for so many years. We have had worst times than this. As far as I am concerned, this is the most temperate time for us. ”

The difference is that there is a struggle to control the party between government and APC executives.

“One way or the other, somebody must win. So this time around government won. We had been in this position so many times in the past. I am very sure with the spirit of sportsmanship, spirit of belief in the society we will always win,” he added.