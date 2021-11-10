Senator Anyim: Youths development pivotal to nation building

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, has insisted on making the teeming Nigerian youthful population the core of the country’s quest for nation-building and development.

Anyim who was president of the Senate between 2000 and 2003 stated this in his speech on behalf of other recipients of the 2020 Zik Awards.

He also said that the country requires a leader who could connect and engage with the people, particularly the youths.

“We need leaders that must connect and engage with the people especially the youth.

“Such leaders must place the youth at the centre of every nation-building effort to move them from the current valley of despair to the height of their potentials. We need leaders that can build societal consensus, repair our broken social fabrics and show deep empathy for all Nigerians that are suffering deprivation, poverty, and want of any kind. Our leaders must be skilled in the science and art of good governance. They must be visionary and ready to keep pace with contemporary social, economic, and technological changes. They must be pragmatic and result-driven in dealing with security, education, health, and other myriads of challenges that confront our nation,” he said.

He, however, explained that as communication to millions of people across boundaries becomes commonplace, at little or no cost, every individual rich or poor, illiterate or educated would have the means to influence, challenge, stimulate or expose situations around them.

“Accordingly, civic engagement of the citizens would become inescapable for leaders in the 2nd quarter of the 21st Century,” he said.

Anyim predicted that oil companies and oil explorations would continue to phase out In the next 25 years, as he warned that this would certainly depress economies that are oil-dependent with consequential social and economic effects.

“Ladies and gentlemen, in the years ahead, for Nigeria to survive and thrive, we must have peace at home and respect abroad. For that, we need leadership that understands the challenges, the imperatives, and the concomitant of the 4th Industrial Revolution, ” he said.