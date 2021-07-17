Senator Anyanwu slams APC over rejection of electronic transmission of election results

A chieftain of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has slammed the All Progressives Congress over its rejection of the electronic transmission of election results in the on going amendment to the electoral act .

This is just as the former Senator who represented Imo East ( Owerri ) Senatorial zone in the 8th senate has not only accused the All Progressives Congress of been a danger to the democracy but that the party only believes in election rigging .

The former Senate committee chairman on public petitions ,ethics and privileges said that actions of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in rejecting electronic transmission of election results is anti-people, self serving and an indication that the ruling party does not want the conduct of a credible polls in 2023.

” The vehement opposition of the APC legislators in the National Assembly of the use electronic transmission of election results is an indication that the APC is preparing to rig the 2023 general election. Therefore, Nigerians must resist the evil machinations of those cabal that have sworn to destroy our country.”

He maintained that electronic transmission of results would have discouraged every form of malpractice aimed at subverting people’s mandates, adding that Nigeria as the giant of Africa should have used the opportunity of the electoral innovation to redeem her battered image .

According to him , “the advent of technology made information assessment easy as people in the 21st century, the electronic transmission of results from the polling units to the INEC server would have dissuaded election rigging, ballot box snatching, violence and vote buying.”

“If APC had allowed the innovation to thrive, it would have boosted the country’s image having being viewed as one of the most corrupt nations in the world. The electronic transmission of results would have made rigging difficult for those desperate to cause mayhem, and reduce to its lowest minimum every wanton killings and communal clashes across Nigeria.”

Anyanwu further alleged that the APC having failed woefully to deliver on its campaign promises is only planning on rigging the 2023 elections to retain power but that the party will be booted out by Nigerians.