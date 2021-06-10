Former senator Samuel Anyanwu has said that the worsening security situation in the country constitute a major threat to the economy of southeasterners.

Anyanwu, a leader in the PDP in Imo State, further alleged that enemies of the zone are hiding under the guise of insecurity to fuel crisis against the Igbos.

‘Those hiding under the current insecurity to fuel crisis against the Igbos will not succeed. The best thing for them to do now is to withdraw their evil antics and repent, otherwise, their nefarious and illicit activities shall be exposed,’ he said.

Anyanwu, who was a member of the 8th Senate, said that the Igbos have played a prominent role in the development of the country, maintaining that any attempt to exterminate them through discreet plot would not only be resisted but remains effort in futility.





He called on security agents to treat individuals with respect in the discharge of their duties, adding that abuse of human rights may be part of the reasons aggrieved Nigerians are resorting to violence.

Anyanwu enjoined the five governors in the South East to design programmes aimed at engaging the youths in meaningful businesses, regretting how they allowed their youths to roam around the streets without any hope of survival.

Meanwhile, he has advised parents to monitor movements of their children to avoid break down of law and order, also called on the people to guard against strange elements in their environments.