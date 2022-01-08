Senator Andy Uba commends President Buhari over Margery Okadigbo’s appointment

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6, 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election, Senator Andy Uba, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo as the Chairman, Board of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement, Uba said the president deserved being commended for finding the wife of his late former running mate, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, worthy to lead the NNPC board.

Senator Andy Uba, described Sen. Margery Chuba-Okadigbo as a very sound and focused person , who is well prepared to lead the board to achieve her institutional mandate.

“I must salute President Buhari for this appointment. Our people and all men and women of goodwill have reasons to hail Mr. President over this very appointment. And very importantly, putting a square peg in a square hole.”

“I dare say that Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo’s appointment by the President represents an idea which time has come. No doubt, she will lead the board to achieve its institutional mandate and I pray that God grants her the wisdom to discharge this assignment with the huge responsibilities that go with it most effectively,” he stated.

Uba said that despite Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo being eminently qualified for the assignment, the development is also a pointer to what the late Sen. Chuba Okadigbo stood for while he was alive.

Buhari while inaugurating the NNPC Board early said ”I expect the NNPC Limited to be mindful of our commitments to our net carbon zero aspirations and to ensure total alignment with the global energy transition realities.”

Uba said he aligned himself with the President that the inauguration of the board is a major step in the ongoing transition to a more viable petroleum industry that will attract investment to support our economic growth and generate employment to millions of our people.