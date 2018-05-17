A former National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Modu-Sheriff, on Thursday avoided journalists after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, was held inside the President’s office.

On arrival at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for the meeting at about 2.40pm, Sheriff had promised to speak with State House correspondents at the end of it.

After the meeting, however, the former governor of Borno State exchanged pleasantries briefly with some state governors who were in the Presidential Villa for a meeting of the National Economic Council presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

He, thereafter, avoided news men despite his initial promise to speak with them on his mission.

Sheriff had, last year, met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He lost the battle for the chairmanship of the PDP at the Supreme Court to Ahmed Makarfi last year.

Since then, the former PDP chairman has been avoiding all activities of the opposition party and, recently, he indicated his intention to join the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The national leadership of the party, however, advised him and others interested in joining the party to do so at ward level rather than approaching the national secretariat in Abuja.

One of Buhari’s daughters is said to be married to Sherrif’s son.