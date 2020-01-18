<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Senator Adamu Muhammad Aleiro, representing Kebbi Central senatorial district at the Senate, has vowed that the 9th Senate would continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The former Governor of Kebbi State, who stated this after he inspected some his of projects going on in his constituency in Bunza, Aleiro towns, Sabogari and Rogo villages at the weekend, noted that for the first time in 20 years, Nigeria’s budget has been returned to January to December circle.

Few of the projects inspected by him include security lights, hospital rehabilitation, motorised boreholes, 500 kV transformers and two villages connected to the national grid.

Speaking with reporters after the inspections, Senator Aleiro said “the current National Assembly leaders have made it clear that they will support this Executive. You can all recall that President Buhari presented the budget early last year and the lower and upper chamber swung into actions.

“The Committee on Budget too did a good job and the budget was passed and signed into law. This is the first time budget will be passed in the last 20 years within the shortest time and returned to the January to December budget circle. This is good for the nation, especially the businessmen and women. Because they would be able to predict what will happen unlike before when they would not know what budget entails, look like till July, August, September, even till October.





“That kind of delay is over now. The current National Assembly, [particularly] the Senate, will continue to collaborate [and] support the Executive for the good of Nigerians.”

Senator Aleiro also urged various arms of government not to abandon any projects initiated by past administrations, stressing that government is a continuous process for the benefit of the electorate.

“The whole thing is to provide succour, dividends of governances to the people. So, the government, being a continuous process, should ensure that all projects going on are completed.

“Recently, we heard that President Buhari said that the administration will not embark on new projects until the ongoing ones were completed. That is how government is supposed to be carried on, based on continuity,” he said.

Speaking on his constituency projects, Senator Aleiro explained that he embarked on the inspection tour of the projects to ensure the contracts were executed according to their designs.

“It’s one thing to award contracts and it is another to ensure that the contracts are executed according to design and specifications for quality. Our priority is on healthcare, water and electricity supply as well as economic empowerment through financial and material assistance.”