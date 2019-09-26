<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The newly assigned Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has promised to apply his knowledge of mandate of the ministry to move region forward.

Alasoadura said the ministry was not completely new to him having been a member of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.

Speaking while resuming duties at the ministry, he also noted that his knowledge of the Ministry’s mandate will give him the insight to move the Ministry forward.

Recall President Muhammadu Buhari, recently effected minor cabinet reorder which saw Mr Festus Keyamo, minister of state for Niger Delta Affairs moved to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State, while Senator Tayo Alasoadura replaces him in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

He expressed his delight to be in the Ministry and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the rare privilege. He also promised to use his meticulous skills to harness the uncommon brain in the Ministry to develop uncommon approach to issues and ensure that all targets are met.



In his remarks, Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, who received Alasoadura noted that he had personally welcome the Minister of State during the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, the previous day.

Akpabio extolled the fine qualities of the Minister of State having served with him in the 8th National Assembly.

Senator Akpabio thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to work together again with the Senator and noted that the people of Niger Delta will forever appreciate the efforts of Mr. President in the region.

He commended the outgoing Minister of State Mr. Festus Keyamo, for his passion for the development of the Niger Delta region, adding that he is looking forward to working with him in future and hoped that Keyamo will continue in that same zeal.