The Senator representing Ondo Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Tayo Alasoadura, has declared that it would take the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government of President Muhammadu Buhari a minimum of 10 years to correct the anomalies done by the previous government.

He specifically mentioned that the immediate past government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan ruined the economy of the nation, hence the hardship currently faced by Nigerians.

Alasoadura who spoke at a public lecture organized by the Ondo State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) alleged that the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) ruined the country’s economy and other sectors during the 16 years rule of the party.

According to the senator, the current insecurity in the country was as a result of the misrule of the PDP led government of Dr Jonathan, which he said was characterised by corruption.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with the APC and the present administration, assuring that they will soon begin to enjoy all the promises made by the party, especially President Buhari during his electioneering campaigns.

Sen. Alasoadura who condemned the spate of insecurity in the country noted that “what we are experiencing today is the result of the corrupt act of some individuals who once led us.

“If a government got billions of dollars to tackle insurgency and no single kobo was spent on the purpose for which the money was gotten, u will all know that some people led us into this unfortunate situation.”

“For all of us to enjoy in this country we need a government that is focus and determined on the fight against corruption like we have now. The only thing that is needed is for all of us to be patient and support the government, especially in its fight against corruption,” he stressed.

The federal lawmaker also enjoined Nigerians to embrace the government’s position on the return of sanity into the system, stressing that “it must not be business as usual again. Wen must all come together to make Nigeria a better place to live.”

Earlier in his lecture entitled “Nigeria’s security challenges: The media and the blame game” the National Vice Chairman (South West) of the PDP, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, observed that the country’s insecurity challenges started since 1999 with the activities of the Niger Delta militants which was later followed by the agitations by the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

He faulted the present administration’s fight against insecurity, stating that “the government of President Buhari is not sincere with the fight against insurgency and this is very unfortunate because no responsible government or individual should play with the lives of innocent people.”

“It is unfortunate that in Nigeria of today under the leadership of Buhari, the lives of animals are more important than the life of human beings. The Fulani herdsmen have turned Benue State to a war battle where they kill innocent people almost on daily basis, yet the federal government has not done anything to curtail their excesses,” he added.