The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, Cross River State has ruled in favour of Senator Godswill Akpabio, nullifying the election of Dr Chris Ekpenyong, who was wrongly declared the winner of the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District.

Akpabio, not satisfied with the judgment earlier ruled against him by the Justice Akanbi-led Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Calabar.

As a result of the ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Dr Chris Ekpenyong and conduct fresh elections in the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District within ninety days.