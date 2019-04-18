<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Obot Akpabio, has denied allegations that he called the All Progressives Congress (APC) evil and was considering returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a press release on Thursday night, signed by his Special Assistant on media, Anietie Ekong, Senator Akpabio disclosed that he had no regret whatsoever for the decision he took as a nationalist to join the APC.

He maintained that he was rigged out of the race for re-election as Senator but will reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, has been drawn to a malevolent quote dripping with malice and falsehood attributed to him in the social media thus: ‘I was a Commissioner for eight years and Governor for eight years under PDP, but now I have only spent three months and I am finished politically, what type of evil party is this?’

“We wish to state without fear of contradiction that this is the concoction by whoever authored it. The assertion is factually inaccurate.

“Chief Godswill Akpabio never served as a Commissioner for eight years so he could never have so claimed nor could he have described his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as ‘evil party.’

“Distinguished Senator Akpabio has no regret whatsoever for the decision he took as a nationalist to join the All Progressives Congress and lend his support to President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he sees as an upright leader with the interest of the generality of the Nigerian people, especially the masses at heart.

“Given similar circumstances and situations, Senator Akpabio would still take the same decision over and over again. He has no apology for his resolve.

“As the National Coordinator of the Presidential Support Committee and the South-South Director of the Presidential Campaign Council during the last general elections, Senator Akpabio is proud to have worked with other Progressives for the re-election of President Buhari. He remains a committed member of the APC and will join hands and work with the President in any way to move the country forward.

“There is no gainsaying that Senator Akpabio was rigged out of the race for re-election as Senator to represent the good people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District. He’s presently at the Election Petition Tribunal to reclaim his stolen mandate and has the support of his party, the APC. He has implicit confidence in the judiciary to restore his mandate.

“The quote attributed to him is the handiwork of political jobbers and mischief–makers, who in recent times have elevated political propaganda to high art.

“The general public should discountenance these shenanigans trying, albeit unsuccessfully, to malign the integrity of Senator Akpabio.”