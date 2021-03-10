



The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said the excellent performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in all areas of governance will make it extremely difficult for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential elections.





Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday in preparation for the commissioning of the new Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC administrative headquarters, he said PDP is intimidated by the performance of the president.

He called on PDP governors to conduct local government elections, saying that many of them were using caretaker committees to run the affairs of the LGAs.

He said President Buhari will on Thursday commission the new NDDC building complex virtually, adding that the building was abandoned for 26 years.