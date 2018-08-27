Former Senate minority leader Godswill Akpabio has commended the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, for supporting the ongoing membership registration drive and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at an APC expanded state caucus meeting in Uyo at the weekend, Akpabio lauded Ekere for promptly donating computer laptops to enhance the exercise when the turnout of members and would-be members became overwhelming.

“I want to thank Obong Ekere for the assistance he gave for the membership registration and revalidation exercise. He played a very major role in the exercise. Party is about sacrifice,” he said.

The former governor also hailed the NDDC boss for facilitating and encouraging the reconciliation process he initiated to bring back members of the former APC state executive committee (SEC), who sought to form a parallel SEC of the party.

He presented a notice for the discontinuing of a lawsuit instituted by the former state secretary, Dr. Effiong Etok and others to the caucus members.

Akpabio urged other leaders of the party to support the registration exercise, which he described as a census of voters for the 2019 elections.

The Caucus Chairman, Atuekong Don Etiebet, who presented Akpabio to the caucus members, said APC members were proud to have such a political juggernaut in their fold, stressing that the state is now 100 percent APC.

He urged aspirants to elective positions to work hard for forthcoming primaries since there would not be any form of imposition of candidates.

The caucus meeting was attended by APC chieftains, including the state Chairman, Ini Okopido, the Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Umana Umana, the National Population Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Ben Ukpong, the NDDC state Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Samuel Frank, the Director of Air Worthiness Standard at Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Ita Awak, member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ekon, two House of Assembly members, Nse Ntuen and Gabriel Toby, former minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, John Udoedehe, former minister for Women Affairs, Obong Rita Akpan, and former military administrator of Rivers State, Group Captain Ewang Sam Ewang (rtd.).