Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said the good works of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, are geared towards protecting the economy of the country.

Akpabio said this yesterday, while commissioning 11 internal roads in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, reconstructed by Wike, as part of activities to mark the third anniversary of his administration.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor said the developmental strides of Wike are borne out of his believe in the transformation of River State, South South zone and Niger Delta region.

The Senate minority leader, who was accompanied by some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators, assured Wike of the support of the party’s caucus in the Senate, to enable him succeed, particularly, in ensuring the Neighbourhood Watch in the state comes to stay.

He urged the people of the local government area to reciprocate Wike’s gesture, by ensuring they protect their votes in 2019, “to avoid leaders, who indulge in lies and deceit, as well as bent on rigging the election, take over government in the state.”

He said as a result of the outstanding developmental strides of the governor, Rivers people will overwhelmingly vote him in 2019.

“Nobody changes a winning team, therefore, Wike will enjoy the constitutional second term. This government believes in transforming the landscape of Rivers State.

“I am very proud of Wike and his team. The Federal Government must hear that the projects of the Rivers State governor have helped to protect the country’s economy. Wike is sustaining the economy of Nigeria through projects which have enhanced peace in the oil bearing communities,” Akpabio said.

In his speech, Wike, who noted that the roads were awarded in 2009, and abandoned by the previous administration, expressed happiness that the roads were completed to give the people of the area a sense of belonging.

The governor said the dualisation of the Omoku road will be completed and commissioned this year, and thanked the people of Omoku for working together with his administration to bring peace in the area.

Wike said projects’ execution in Omoku was made possible by the peaceful environment restored by his administration in the area.

“I promised the people of ONELGA that I will do everything possible to ensure peace returns to the area. Today, banks are functional in the town and the economy has been revived,” he said.

Earlier, Commissioner for Works, Dumnamene Dekor, said with the completion of the 11 internal roads, which span 10.6 kilometres with over 22 kilometres of drains, the governor has intervened in the road infrastructure in the area.

Meanwhile, Wike said the Omoku Zonal Hospital project is progressing satisfactorily .

On the issue of employment, he said his administration is negotiating with Agip and Total to resolve the challenge.

He said members of the OSPAC security outfit will be co-opted into the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of ONELGA, Mr. Olisa Osi, lauded the governor for several meaningful projects which he said have improved the living condition of the people.