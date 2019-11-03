<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to repositioning the Niger Delta region to make it attractive to foreign investors.

Akpabio, who stated this while receiving the Akwa-Ibom ex-agitators, who paid him a courtesy call in Abuja, said the government was determined to set a standard by establishing industrial areas in the region

He urged the youths in the area to consider engaging in variable economic activities by setting up palm oil factories with modern facilities, investing in garment industries and agricultural production for exports through the Post Amnesty Initiative (PAI).

The minister promised to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by making life better for the people of the region, saying he would not be deterred with the campaign of calumny by some faceless individuals who had benefited over the years from the NDDC.

According to Akpabio, so much money has been given to the NDDC over the years but nothing commensurate is on the ground to show the huge government’s investment in the Commission and the region as a whole.