A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the former Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has reacted to report of him planning to defect back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Akpabio, who was a former Governor of Akwa Ibom, had last year announced his resignation as Minority Leader of the Red Chamber and defected to the ruling APC.

However, there have been speculations that the lawmaker was planning to return to the PDP.

Reacting to the report, the lawmaker insisted that he was comfortable in the fold of the ruling party.

Speaking with the Nation, Akpabio also said he bears no grudge or bitterness against those who have betrayed him politically.

“People don’t understand that life is full of ups and downs. Life is not a straight line.

“If it is a straight line, it means you are dead. Even if you have a temporary setback, that shouldn’t make you exude bitterness or hate anybody.

“I can’t go back to the PDP. Why are you people listening to rumour? Why will I go back to the PDP when I am already getting entrenched in the APC?

“I am excited that the President won the election all over the country,” Akpabio said.