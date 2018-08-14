The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the call on Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) to declare the seat of Godswill Akpabio, former minority of the upper legislative chamber.

The R-APC had asked Saraki to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant in line with section 68 of the constitution.

But in a statement on Sunday, Yekini Nabena, APC acting spokesman, said the R-APC is only looking for attention.

Nabena said the party’s position that Saraki should either leave office or be removed remains the.

“We normally do not respond to the so-called Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) because it is neither a duly-registered political party or a faction as it labours to sell to the public,” the statement read.

“The content of their statement particularly the request to the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki to declare the seat of Senator Godswill Akpabio vacant, is a borrowed and scripted tactic – sensationalism and comical conspiracies – typically used by unknown groups to get media attention to their normally unserious activities. The statement should not be given any attention and credence.

“The real issue remains our clear position that the senate president honourably steps down or be impeached. Dr. Saraki’s vote of no confidence which the so-called R-APC alleges has since been passed going by our party’s rejection of his leadership of the Senate.

“We reiterate that the senate president being a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in an APC numerically-dominated senate cannot maintain a minority rule in the upper house.”