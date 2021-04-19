



A group, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Advocates Forum has declared former Governor of Akwa Ibom and the Minister of Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, as the ‘natural leader’ of the party in the state being a serving cabinet member.

The group, in a statement issued Monday by its National Coordinator, Mr. Johnson Essien, described APC as a body without engine in Akwa Ibom state until Akpabio joined the fold in 2018.

It, therefore, called on National Caretaker Committee of the party to call those sponsoring mischief against Akpaboo to order.





The group noted that the political sagacity of the former two-term governor can not be compared to any other person in the state.

It said: “The recent development in Akwa Ibom APC by a segment of the party denying Godswill Akpabio as the leader in the state is unwise, despite the natural role nature has bestowed on him as a former governor and a serving cabinet member from the state.

“We, therefore call on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC National Caretaker Committee to look inward and call to order the enemy within the system causing bad blood in Akwa Ibom APC.”