The Deputy National Chairman, Southwest Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), Senator Adesoji Akanbi, has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the ultimate pathfinder, who is proactive and a problem solver for the next political dispensation.

Senator Akanbi said this while briefing newsmen at Thursday’s formal launch of SWAGA’ 2023 in Lagos State.

The event was also attended by the Governor of Lagos state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other party members. Akanbi said the carnival-like event is an eye-opener to the popularity of the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the event, Sanwo-Olu who was accompanied by all members of the State Executive Council, lawmakers in the State House of Assembly, and members of Conference 57, formally unveiled the political group, declaring total support for the group’s agenda.

Sanwo-Olu said SWAGA was formed based on the belief in Tinubu’s vision and political philosophy that prioritise the development of human capital and economy.

The Governor described the APC National Leader as a “core political thinker” of the contemporary generation, noting that Tinubu’s constituency in progressive politics stood him out as a beacon and rallying figure capable of delivering directional leadership to the country in the next dispensation.

He said: “Asiwaju Tinubu’s story has been a legend in vision, passion and action. These three values stand him out among his contemporaries in national politics today. It is no wonder the man stretches his arm of fellowship beyond Lagos, the State he led for eight years as a Governor and in which he bequeathed the legacy we are building on. He is nationalist in thinking and progressive in action.

“The SWAGA we are launching in Lagos today is a demonstration of Tinubu’s enduring political principles and strong vision. Those behind the movement took the three values and push them with passion. What we are witnessing today is the action from the vision and passion; this is what SWAGA represents. By the grace of God, we will drive this agenda to the logical end and we will all witness the inauguration of our political icon come 2023.”

Sanwo-Olu assured the proponents of the movement of his continued support, promising to mobilise more political support for the group. He said he would join hands with SWAGA coordinators to take the agenda beyond the Southwest region and make it a national movement.

Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said Tinubu personified the progress the Nigerians had been yearning for, drumming support for the APC National Leader.

“If we want true progress, employment, security and development, we all know who is capable of creating these opportunities for us. He is Asiwaju,” Dr. Hamzat said.