



Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the Bode, Ibadan building collapse even as he gave directive that victims be moved to the state hospital and given immediate and free medical attention.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, yesterday.

The governor said that he was greatly saddened by the incident, which he described as avoidable.

While sympathizing with the victims of the collapsed building, he, however, expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the incident.

“I have directed the relevant agencies to ensure that all the victims are transferred to government hospital and be given immediate medical attention at no cost to them,” he said.