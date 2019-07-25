<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has hailed the choice of Dr. Sunday Dare as a ministerial nominee from Oyo State.

Ajimobi, who spoke on Wednesday, also praised President Muhammadu Buhari on the ministerial nominees, describing them as “quality choice”, considering their experience and pedigree.

The former governor described Dare as an eminently qualified individual who has contributed immensely to the fortunes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the country.

He said: “We are happy and proud that such a quality person is nominated from Oyo State. As one of the back room organisers and engine room of the APC, he has contributed to the fortunes of the party in the state and at the national levels. His political exposure and participation at the party’s highest hierarchy will prove him in good stead in the task ahead. I can confidently say that such a highly cerebral nominee will contribute further to the fortunes of the party in Oyo State.”

Ajimobi also called on APC members to support Dare to succeed in the task ahead. “He is equipped with the necessary experience and skills that will prove invaluable as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

The APC leader also felicitated with other nominees from the Southwest, describing them as accomplished and competent persons who have contributed immensely in various ways to their states, the party and the country.

He urged them to see their nomination as a national assignment towards raising the bar of governance and moving the country to the next level in line with President Buhari’s development initiatives.