The senator representing Ondo North, Ajayi Boroffice, has raised alarm over a plot to plant arms, ammunition and other illegal items on his property in Akure.

Mr Boroffice, a senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the plan is being orchestrated by ‘desperate politicians’ and their agents.

In a press statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Kayode Fakuyi, the senator described the plot as an act of desperation while calling on security agencies to note the ‘heinous plot.’

The statement reads, “Senator Ajayi Boroffice is in possession of credible information that some desperate politicians and their agents are plotting to plant arms, ammunition and other illegal items in his property in Akure.

“The plot was hatched in an attempt to robe, frame and implicate the senator in criminal matter. The target is to distract the senator from the responsibilities of lawmaking and representation of the good people of Ondo North senatorial district. The ultimate target is to divert the focus of the senator from his political pursuits. Nevertheless, Senator Boroffice remains unshaken.

“Meanwhile, it is instructive to note that Senator Boroffice has won elections in the past without recourse to violence or unorthodox means. Thus, the senator has no business with arms and ammunitions. As a matter of fact, Senator Boroffice is a peace-loving Nigerian with no criminal record.”

The senator said he would take necessary actions ‘to brief’ President Muhammadu Buhari, an APC leader, Bola Tinubu, and other leaders of the party.

The allegation is coming few days after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, raised alarm that the Nigeria Police is making attempts to implicate him in a criminal case.

Mr Saraki told his colleagues that the force had transferred six suspects, previously being investigated in Kwara, to Abuja to make implicating statements against him.

The police denied the allegation describing the transfer as a routine exercise in criminal investigation.

In his Friday statement, Mr Boroffice did not mention who the desperate politicians are. He did not also mention which of his properties is under threat.

Ondo APC leaders have not been on good terms since the 2015 elections that saw Rotimi Akeredolu emerge as governor.

Mr Boroffice did not support Mr Akeredolu’s election in 2016.

After the election, the governor and his supporters said they did not consider the senator a member of the APC and that he would have to reapply to the party to become a member.

Mr. Boroffice, however, fired back saying he never left the APC and remains a full member of the party. The matter is yet to be fully resolved.

The national leadership of the party under a reconciliation committee headed by Mr Tinubu is currently making efforts to resolve the issue in Ondo and other states under the ruling APC ruptured by crises.

In February, Mr Akeredolu said that Mr Tinubu would find no work to do in the state since ”there was peace and stability among members of the (state) APC”.