Senator Suleiman Ajadi has promised to deliver his Kwara South senatorial district to the All Progressives Congress in 2019.

Ajadi, who was in the red chamber from 1999 to 2003 on the platform of defunct ANPP, expressed his optimism while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

The former lawmaker said he is also aspiring to return to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly to serve his constituents.

He noted that a huge deficit had been created due to poor long years of representation.

Ajadi promised to ensure that provide quality representation, which was hitherto lacking in the constituency, was restored.

According to him, he is the most experienced and knowledgeable in legislative matters at the national level of all the aspirants jostling for the seat in the state.

He explained that the constituency had been poorly represented with virtually nothing to show for the humongous constituency projects money that had been collected on behalf of the people so far.

NAN reports that the number of aspirants jostling for the position on the platform of APC in Kwara south has grown to five.

Popoola Saheed representing Offa Constituency in the State House of Assembly; Lola Ashiru and Nurudeen Adeyemi have shown interest for the seat on the platform of APC.

Other aspirants seeking the same senatorial slot on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party include: the incumbent Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and incumbent Senator Rafiu Ibrahim.

Gbenga Makanjuola, the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, is also in the race.

But Ajadi said the APC stood a chance of defeating any candidate presented by the PDP, adding that the APC was already mobilising the electorate.

He said a lot of people in the state were interested in the APC because they were tired of been held down by the manipulation of few individuals in the state.