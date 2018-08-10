Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT), yesterday, denied reports of his alleged plan to dump his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Aduda described the stories as false and unfounded.

Answering questions from journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, Aduda, who noted that it was nothing but figment of imagination of those behind the rumour of defection, however, said he had no such plans.

He said: ”No, I have not defected. I am in Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. I am not planning to defect. Body and soul, I am in PDP. I am a bonafide PDP member and I am a leader in the PDP and not only being a leader in PDP but a loyal member of the party from my ward to national level.

“I have heard the trend on social media and also all sorts of stories on the alleged defection but it is false. People have called me from all over the world and even my constituents. I want to thank those who expressed concern about my political career and future.

“We must continue to build not only institutions but parties. And as such, my ideology is with the PDP and I am still a member of the PDP.”

On the sudden defection of Senator Akpabio to APC, he said though Akpabio is his friend, he could not influence his decision to remain with PDP.