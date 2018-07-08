Former Abia state representative at the Federal Revenue Allocation, Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Chris Adighibe, on Sunday declared that the emergence of Reformed APC cannot affect the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He said it would rather make the party get stronger ahead of the 2019 polls.

Recall that a faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) known as the Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC) emerged on Wednesday in Abuja with Engr. Buba Galadima as Chairman.

Speaking to in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, Adighije explained that the action of the splinter group would not deter APC, which he described as a ‘movement’ from ensuring that the country was freed from corruption.

According to the politician, “It would have been better they didn’t pull out. But if they have made up their mind to pull out, APC will still stand very strong to do what it needs to do.

“I would have preferred a situation where they did not go. But if somebody makes up his mind to go somewhere, it’s the freedom of association of the person. You can go.

“We are looking at APC as personified. Looking at APC as symbolic. APC is a symbol of freedom for our people. A symbol of corruption fighting. A symbol that is making the country move forward.

“APC is a movement genuinely interested in the development of this country. R-APC, I think is the coming together of people who feel dissatisfied on personal issues.

“They have come as pressure group to see if they can get what they individually wanted. Still, it does not distract the symbolic situation of APC as a movement.

“I am saying that Buba Galadinma and his group, rightly or wrongly may have personal issues they need to settle, but that does not kill the movement. The movement to corrupt-free Nigeria. It does not kill the movement to free our people from a few leaders who have cornered the wealth of the country.”

Adighibe however restated the commitment of the leaders of APC in the South-east zone in ensuring that the people of the zone massively vote in President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in office come 2019.

He called on Ndigbo to support Buhari’s reelection bid, so as to enable the South-east have their turn in 2023 for the presidential seat.