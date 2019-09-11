<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Tuesday nullified the election of Senator Dayo Adeyeye of Ekiti South.

Justice Danladi Adeck, a member of the three-man tribunal, read the unanimous judgment.

He declared former Minority Leader and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Biodun Olujimi, winner of the poll.

When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 23 election, Olujimi petitioned the tribunal that she was the real winner of the election.

The former Minority Leader submitted that she scored the highest number of lawful votes cast in the election.

She prayed the tribunal to nullify Adeyeye’s victory and order supplementary election.

The petitioner claimed that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, having been allegedly fraught with all manner of irregularities.

Justice Adeck nullified the elections in some polling units to declare Olujimi the authentic winner of the poll.

Olujimi polled a total of 54,894 votes to emerge victorious over Adeyeye, who polled 52,243 votes.