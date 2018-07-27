The lawmaker representing Osun Central in the Nigerian Senate, Olusola Adeyeye, has given reasons for his absence at a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and some senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Adeyeye said the notice for the meeting got to him late.

Mr Buhari met with the APC senators Wednesday evening, after an exodus from the ruling party hit the Senate on Tuesday.

Fourteen senators decamped from the APC on Tuesday with thirteen of them moving to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Wednesday, 39 senators met with President Buhari to pay allegiance to him. Mr Adeyeye was, however, not at the meeting.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening, Mr Adeyeye, a professor, said he was at the University of Ibadan College of Medicine on Wednesday to deliver a public lecture when he got invitation for the meeting.

He said the notice got to him only “around 7pm”.

He said the university event was “scheduled for over five months”.

Mr Adeyeye said “it was logistically impossible for me to head to Abuja” at the time he learnt of the meeting.

“My colleagues of the APC caucus were fully aware of my engagement at Ibadan. I also sent an apology to the President pertaining to my absence.

“For the avoidance of any doubts, I remain a firm member of the APC. I have never partaken of any formal or informal meeting with the r-APC,” he wrote.