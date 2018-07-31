Senator Smart Adeyemi has called for the creation of Local Council Development Authority, LCDA, in Kogi State, arguing that it will fast track development of rural communities.

Adeyemi spoke while being honoured by Oke-Ofin communities in Bunu district of Kabba/Bunu council area of Kogi State.

The former representative of Kogi West senatorial axis, who said he had forwarded a proposal to the state government on the issue, stressed that the earlier the creation of LCDA, the better for the socio-economic development of the rural communities in the state.

According to him, “the creation of LCDA in Kogi State is long overdue, bearing in mind the land mass and population. Each of the senatorial axis is bigger in land mass and population than some states in Nigeria.

“There should be a minimum of five wards for each of the LCDA. There should be Egbe, Ogbe, Ijumu Oke, Oworo, Kabba North, South, Central, Koto Zone A and B; Mokutu, Amuro, Lokoja North and South, Oke Oyi and Kete in the Western axis.

“Same should be reciprocated in the other senatorial districts.

“The current challenge in the state is the ever-increasing population due to people running away from some troubled states to Kogi, which is telling on the infrastructure.”