Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola, has pledged to continue struggle for the recognition of the 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) created in Lagos State and work for the national interest in the ninth Senate.

He spoke at an inauguration dinner organised to celebrate his second term in the Senate shortly after he seconded the motion for Senator Ahmad Lawan’s Senate presidenc.

Adeola said while he did his best to represent his people in the eighth Senate in spite of the leadership challenges of that session, the coast is now clear for him to continue effective representation and putting issues of his constituents’ welfare and interest of Nigeria in the front burner of the ninth Senate.

“I once again restate my resolve to represent you and not represent myself in the Senate. I state clearly that I will continue with all my personal projects like public toilets, boreholes and transformers for my constituents in addition to constituency projects I am able to attract. I hereby restate my legislative agenda to include the continuation of the struggle to get constitutional recognition for our legally and constitutionally created 37 LCDAs; continue the agitation for a ‘special status’ and funding for Lagos State as the former Federal Capital Territory and economic capital of Nigeria and pursuit of a new revenue allocation formula that gives more funds to states and local government councils. I have also committed myself to Media Welfare Bill passage as well as support for any water provision related bills in the Ninth Senate,” he said.

Senator Adeola said as the nation move to ‘Next Level’ administration, his constituents could still count on him to defend democracy and its institutions from any dictatorial tendencies and work in tandem with the programmes of All Progressives Congress and administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.