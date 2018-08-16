The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has decried the neglect and inadequate funding of Ladoke Akintola University, vowing to turn the fortune of the University around for better if elected governor of Osun state.

“It is disheartening the way lecturers and staff of LAUTECH are treated. The same government that oppressed the masses has not spared the elite. Any government that values education will not maltreat members of ASUU and associated unions. They are important pillars of our society.” Senator Adeleke said.

In a statement issued by Olawale Rasheed, Director of Media and Publicity for the Campaign, the PDP candidate spoke while recieving report of an expert committee he set up a month ago on the LAUTECH issue.

“I have followed the LAUTECH issue with keen interest for long. It is not acceptable to treat the academic community with such disdain and neglect. Our administration will introduce innovative plans to ensure regular payment of salaries and entitlements of staff of the university.

“The report contains full detail of the LAUTECH crisis. When elected, I will immediately liaise with relevant stakeholders to implement reform programme for the university. Lecturers will not suffer again.We will not joke with welfare issue. When academic and support staff are motivated, we will attend to issue of infrastructure for the school,” the candidate said.

The candidate stated that his government is committed to youth development through proper suport and funding for educational institutions, adding “our lecturers will be key partners in our efforts to revamp the education sector.

“Our government will be very innovative to make LAUTECH a pride of place.The step by step of our action plan is ready. I promise new lease of life for LAUTECH”, Senator Adeleke said.