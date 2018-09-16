The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the forthcoming Saturday’s governorship poll in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday declared that no amount of intimidation or any oppressive act can stop his electoral victory during the exercise.

He maintained that with the massive support of all the indigenes of Osun and display of love and acceptability in the course electioneering campaigns and consultations, he was confident of resounding success in the election.

Adeleke, who declined to comment on the reported freezing of his private bank account and that of his nephew, who is a hip-hop singer, Davido, assured the people of the State that the mission to free Osun from servitude cannot be truncated.

The lawmaker, who spoke during a telephone chat with newsmen in Osogbo stated that “I don’t want to comment on that (account freezing). I can assure you that nothing will affect my victory at the election whether freezing or no freezing.”

The governorship flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described his six-point agenda as the path of redemption and collective prosperity for Osun State.

Meanwhile, while receiving members of Osun Democratic Society who paid him a visit over recent alleged attacks on his campaign convoy, Adeleke said those attacks were designed to stop his bid to lead Osun to redemption, declaring that “I am further determined to campaign and win this election for the good of our people.”

This was contained in a statement forwarded by the campaign organisation Senator Ademola Adeleke, which was forwarded to our correspondent.

The statement reads, “I thank you for your solidarity visit. My agenda is for the people, by the people and of the people. When I put the agenda together, our party leaders and technocrats also vetted and validated our plan. It is all about the people and how to return prosperity in place of hunger and want,” he said.

“The PDP candidate reiterated his earlier policy statement that workers will enjoy prosperous time under his administration, declaring “I will be a governor who truly serves the people, who bring food on the table, who fight corruption, who pay salaries regularly.”

“Every worker deserves his pay. Our government will address workers’ entitlement and welfare upon the assumption of office. I have the capacity to deliver on this and other key programmes as contained in our 6 point agenda.

“As a performing Senator, I have focused on delivering dividends of democracy to my people. I ensured the full implementation of all constituency projects with all honesty and transparency. As a governor, I will continue this track record of performance, public servants, artisans, teachers, market women and the downtrodden poor will have a joyful life,” the statement concluded.