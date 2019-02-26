



The Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the Osun West Senatorial District, Engr Lere Oriolowo, has been declared winner of the seat currently occupied by Senator Ademola Adeleke

The Senator is also an uncle to popular hip hop musician, Davido (David Adeleke).

Adeleke, a member of Peoples Democratic Party, who is also know as ‘Dancing Senator’ because of his penchant for public display of his dancing skills at any given opportunity contested the last governorship election in the state and was not on the ballot for the senatorial election.

But he could not ensure the victory of his party as the APC candidate got 102,147 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP Alhaji Lere Oyewumi scored 97,294 votes.

With this, APC has two senatorial seats (Central and West) while PDP has one (East).