The 2018 governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, has stressed the need for stakeholders to ensure the sustenance of the Nigeria’s democracy.

Adeleke in his message to Nigerians on 59th Independence anniversary saluted the founding fathers both living and dead for fighting hard for collective independence and sustaining it over the years.

He warned against allowing the current democracy to slide into dictatorship.

The statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo said, “As Nigeria marks the 59th anniversary of our country’s Independence as a Sovereign Nation, I want to salute our founding fathers (living or dead) who fought hard for our collective independence and fellow countrymen whose resilience had sustained it over the years.

On an occasion like this, it is important we remember the patriotic souls that are lost to war and protests while protecting the rights of citizens and the territorial integrity of our dear country.