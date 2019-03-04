



Senator Magnus Abe, the senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the Senate, has enjoined the sacked gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, to stop blaming the judiciary and Nigerian judges for the situation of the party in the state.

Abe said he was surprised that rather than thank Rivers people, who came out in their thousands to vote for President Mohammadu Buhari and condemn the violence that characterized the elections in some parts of the state, Cole came out to abuse the Nigerian judiciary and that he and the Minister of Transportation were responsible for every vote received by the APC and the president in the state.

The senator, who spoke while addressing party supporters that came to celebrate the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23 election with him at his residence in Abuja, said that elections did not take place in his (Cole) local government area and that of the Minister of Transportation.

“I and other leaders of the APC gathered our scarce private resources to mobilize party members in all 23 local government areas of Rivers State, and APC members responded by coming out in their thousands to vote for Mr. President.

“No one should denigrate the contributions of others, this was not NDDC, NIMASA, NPA, railway or Presidential Campaign Council funds, this was money contributed by APC leaders out of love for Mr. President and his contributions to Rivers people.

“Mr. Cole and his co-travellers have no right to lay claim to every vote as that of their efforts and of Amaechi alone. He should acknowledge the contributions of other leaders. Whatever the motive of his press conference, he should try to achieve it without running down the contributions of other leaders.

“Mr. Cole should also remember that he landed in the middle of a raging conflict with no idea of what was even going on in the party.

“People know that the 22 members of the APC, who went to court on behalf of other party members, have contributed more to the APC in Rivers State than Mr. Cole and they are major stakeholders in the party as pioneer ward chairmen. They were part of those who put their lives on the line to build the APC in Rivers State.

“When the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government was chasing these same people, Mr. Cole was comfortably doing business with the same government he never uttered a word against the hell that these people went through. He cannot simply turn up now with police and army by his side and begin to accuse the same people of working for the PDP, the same PDP he just finished working with.

“If Cole is seeking a sincere leadership role in the APC, he should address the behaviour of leaders within the party, which has brought the party to this sorry state today.

“It is time for him to take a break and inquire inwards. The judges were in their court, we went to court, so instead of abusing the Nigerian judiciary, he should tell the world why people went to court and why an intra-party dispute could not be resolved within the party. What did he expect the judiciary to do in the circumstances?

“Fold their arms and allow innocent people to be humiliated and cheated without a remedy, and without consequences? The courts have effected the consequence, they equally provide a remedy.”